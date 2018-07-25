Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao having fun on the sets in Fanney Khan making teaser

Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. The trailer and a few songs of the film have already been released. Though the trailer impressed us, the songs haven’t made much mark. And now, the makers have released the teaser of the making of the film.

The video introduces us to the characters in the film, from the Fanney Khan aka Anil Kapoor to Baby Singh aka Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Lata aka Pihu Sand. The video also introduces us to the debutant director Atul Manjrekar. Well, this is just a teaser and now we wait for the whole making video of the film.

Fanney Khan surely has a very interesting star cast. Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have teamed up after a gap of 18 years. However, they are not paired opposite each other. Rajkummar Rao will be seen romancing Aishwarya in the movie. The actress doesn’t have a full-fledged role in the film. She has an extended cameo. However, in the trailer as well as the songs, it is Aishwarya who is stealing the show with her glamorous avatar.