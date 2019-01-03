Here's how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt when Abhishek Bachchan proposed to her

While Bollywood has loads of love stories which are unique in their own way, for us, it is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's love saga which is on the number one spot. Abhishek and Aish’s love story started when the two were shooting for Mani Ratnam’s movie Guru in 2007. Cupid struck and Abhi-Aish were all soaked in love. It was Abhishek who proposed to Aishwarya before the release of the flick. In the year 2007, Abhishek took the first step and went down on his knees in a hotel's balcony and flashed a ring to Aish and that's how it all began.

Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare, when Aishwarya was quizzed about the proposal in New York, the actress said that she had to get back to the sets of Jodhaa Akbar immediately after and was all decked up as the bride for a scene, it was all so surreal. An excited Aishwarya said, “Of course’, I remember. During the shoot of Jodha Akbar's song 'Khwaja Mere Khwaja', sitting as a bride, and I am like, omg this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre and Ashutosh is like you are engaged and I am like what.” Have a look at the video below:

Isn’t it cute how Aishwarya still recalls before the marriage memories with Abhishek? The couple made their relationship official in 2007 only after announcing their engagement. The two got hitched shortly afterward in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai and they now have a gorgeous daughter named Aaradhya. Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked on the silver screen in numerous films such as Dhoom 2, Guru and Raavan.