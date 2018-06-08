WATCH: Arjun Kapoor is joined by Veeres Kareena, Sonam and Rhea in London!

Arjun Kapoor is one quirkbox, and a very good friend of many in the filmy fraternity. The lad is currently in London with Parineeti Chopra, where the two are shooting for their upcoming movie Namastey England. And guess who joined him there! None other than Veere Di Wedding girls Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun’s cousins Rhea and Sonam Kapoor.

Rhea took to her Instagram to put up an interesting story in which we can see Kareena trying to convince us that she had salad, while pizzas lie in front of them. And of course, Arjun is high on his quirk-meter.

Watch it here.

Arjun also took to his Instagram account to put up a cute Boomerang video of Rhea, Kareena and Sonam, the best of chums.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/arjunkapoor_34793068_899427466926112_5285331708574767655_n.mp4"][/video]

The videos reveal that the girls are having too much fun.

With Veere Di Wedding, Kareena has had a smashing comeback post Taimur. While she, Rhea, Sonam, Swara and Shikha are soaking in the success of the movie, they have also had to deal with a number of controversies too. Thankfully, the debates around Veere Di Wedding are not affecting its collection. People are loving this amazing movie about four girlfriends and how they stick to each other through thick and thin.