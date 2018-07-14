Watch: As protest against the use of ‘Kaur’ starts, Sunny Leone is confident for her biopic’s release

Trouble and Sunny Leone go hand in hand. As the actress is ready to tell her story through her biopic, which is titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. But looks like the film is facing protest from a set of people, who are unhappy with the use of word ‘Kaur’ in the title of the film.

According to a report, SGPC have objected to the use of ‘Kaur’ in the title of the film which will premiere on Zee5 on July 16.

Diljit Singh Bedi, (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) SGPC's additional secretary and spokesperson, told Times of India that the usage would hurt Sikh sentiments as Sunny did not follow the teachings of the Sikh gurus. Hence, she had no right to use the title ‘Kaur’.

Bibi Jagir Kaur, president of the Istri Akali Dal, was also of the same opinion, "She is using the word Kaur for making her biopic a success, unaware of the fact that the same could hurt religious sentiments”.

But looks like the protest against the film isn’t affecting Sunny Leone as she recently uploaded a video urging people to watch her story. And Sunny looks confident about the film and has urged her fans to watch her story:

Sunny Leone shot to fame in India when she entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in 2011. She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012.