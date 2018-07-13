Watch: Cutie Patootie Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a summer garden party in London

Our daily dose of cuteness, Taimur Ali Khan is here to make our day and he is not alone by the way. Taimur, has been holidaying in London since quite some time now and giving him company is Ranvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat. And recently, we have stumbled upon a video of these two enjoying a summer garden party when in London.

Of course, it's cute to the core as we have Taimur taking his baby steps holding his nanny while Kainaat is on a mini see-saw enjoying herself to the core. She can't stop giggling and neither can we.

Watch the video below:

We like how Taimur already has his fan clubs and is enjoying stardom equivalent to his parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Or rather should we say he is the biggest star in the Khan parivaar? Well, his grandmother Sharmila Tagore at least believes so.

In a recent media interaction, she was quoted saying, "He (Taimur Ali Khan) is more famous than I am." Can’t blame him for his popularity, can we?