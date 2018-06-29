WATCH: Disha Patani follows in BF Tiger Shroff’s footsteps with THIS stunt

Disha Patani is going through the best phase of her career. After bagging all the awards for her debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha’s last movie Baaghi 2 was a superhit too. And now the lady has bagged a role in Salman Khan’s Bharat as well. Looks like apart from the blockbuster spree, Tiger’s stunt spree has also rubbed on to alleged girlfriend Disha. Don’t believe us? Well, you will, after you have watched this video that Disha posted on her Instagram.

Looks like Disha’s flexibility can make her bag some serious action flicks in future. And after seeing this short glimpse of her dedication and finesse, we have no doubts she would nail it.

Earlier too, the actress had shared a video of her front flip trials and we must say that Disha has mastered the moves.

We all know how Disha Patani is a fitness freak. She has been spotted outside her gym too many times. She is a regular and doesn’t like to skip gym and exercising.

Well, well, Tiger, seems like you got competition, that too from your own girlfriend.