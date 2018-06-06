Watch: Glam doll Jacqueline Fernandez’s team forgets World Environment Day and it’s hilarious

On June 5, we celebrated World Environment Day. Many Bollywood celebrities made the occasion special by spreading awareness in their own ways. Race 3 actress Jaqueline Fernandez too did her bit for the environment as she participated in a plant conservation programme and helped to plant a tree in the city. She documented the activity on her Instagram story. In one of the videos, we see Jacqueline quizzing her team with what is today? And the reply from her team is hilarious as they didn’t know that it was the World Environment Day.

Have a look at the video below:

Looks like Jacqueline’s team is under too much of work pressure as they just missed out on an essential day. *sigh* Nevertheless, until and unless one is doing a good deed, it should not matter. Dressed in a desi avatar, we really thank God that at least Jacqueline was aware of the Environment day.

Talking about Jacqueline’s work commitments, Race 3 releases on June 15 and has been helmed by Remo D’Souza. Apart from that the actress also has Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in her kitty. She is also rumoured to pair opposite Salman Khan yet again in the sequel to Kick.