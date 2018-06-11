WATCH: Here’s how Jacqueline Fernandez is beating the rest with a stretch

Jacqueline Fernandez is officially the fittest actress in B-town today. And if you have any doubts on this simply scan through her Instagram account and you would agree with us. Forget the rest, just check the recent video that she has shared while she is working out.

A full-fledged 180 degree stretch is not a cake walk, but look at this lady, pulling it off as if it’s no big deal. She has such a broad grin on her face while doing and we are left stunned. How did you manage to do it Jackky? Well, probably the caption of her post has the answer.

Take a look.

Speechless, indeed!

Is there anything in this world that you can’t do Jacqueline? Pole dancing, stretching and what not! And of course stunts too. In her upcoming film Race 3, we will get to see Jacqueline doing some high octane action stunts along with the other female lead of the film, Daisy Shah.

Race 3, which is the third instalment of the hit Race franchise, has Salman Khan in the lead and stars like Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and others in pivotal role. It is slated to release on June 15. It’s Salman Khan’s Eidi to his fans this year.