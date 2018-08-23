Salman Khan buckles under Dharmendra's 50 kilo ka haath!

Dharmendra; the original He-Man of Bollywood, whose wrestling prowess was as flawless off the screen as it was on it. Obviously, the man has aged, but the purana ghee has given him a strength that will give him the edge over any newbie who challenges him in a physical combat, even a minuscule one. Salman Khan surely learnt it the hard way, in front of his Dus Ka Dum audience. And so did Deol junior, Bobby.

It so happened that Salman asked Dharmendra if he could hand wrestle with him, and the veteran actor obliged. What happened next? Why don't you watch it for yourself?

Remember that saying; baap baap hi hota hai? It so holds true here. Salman may be the epitome of fitness, but Dharmendra is the one who is the flag-bearer of the chiselled bod that defines fine fettle, even before it was in vogue. Quite something, eh? An octogenarian defeating two robust men in their fifties. Better luck next time, Salman and Bobby.

Dharmendra and Bobby, along with Sunny Deol, will be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which is the third installment in their Yamla Pagla Deewana series. The trailer of the same has already piqued the comic interest of many.