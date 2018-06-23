home/ entertainment/ bollywood
WATCH: IIFA fever rockets high with Varun Dhawan and others partying hard

First published: June 23, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Updated: June 23, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

IIFA fever has gripped Bollywood hard and as the events and green carpet have kickstarted, we know for a fact that the B-townies are enjoying it thoroughly. Last night saw the very talented Varun Dhawan hosting a party in Bangkok, which saw many in attendance. A video of the same was posted by Karan Johar, and we can see a plethora of stars, from Arjun Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, and a flustered Varun.

Hahaha! These people are truly the party poppers, Mumbai or Bangkok.

IIFA is taking place in Thailand this year, nearly a decade after the 9th Edition of the same, which was held at the popular locale.

As the events will be taking place till June 24, we'll be keeping an eye out for all the performances and all the drama that unfolds with the winnings and losings.

Varun Dhawan is currently a busy man. He wowed all with his nuanced performance in his last, Shoojit Sircar's October. He will next be seen in Sui Dhaaga along with Anushka Sharma, in Remo D'Souza's unnamed dance venture with Katrina Kaif, Dharma Productions' multi-starrer Kalank, and Rannbhoomi where he will be reuniting with his Dulhania franchise director Shashank Khaitan.

