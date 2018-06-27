WATCH: Ishaan and Janhvi make their director dance and maa kasam, it's Zingaat!

The much-awaited track Zingaat from Dhadak is out and it's receiving love and hate from fans, in equal measures. Well, when you have a blockbuster to match up to, you should be prepared for everything with a pinch of salt. Anyway, we are liking it and listening to it on a loop. Ishaan's energy in the song is super infectious and Farah Khan's dab step will surely be rocking the dance floors this season.

And guess what, Ishaan passed on the zing of Zingaat to the usually silent director Shashank Khaitan! The director grooved on the song and how. Watch it here.

We can't help but groove to the tunes too. We can totally relate to what Janhvi said at the launch event on being asked about the preps. She said, "Ishaan ko khulla chod diya tha!" Haha, after seeing the fun on screen, we can totally believe that. Add to that the fact that Ishaan is one fabulous dancer.

This one will surely a cracker when watched on the big screen on July 20. Are you coming to go Zingaat with these two?