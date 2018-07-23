WATCH: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor beat the workout woes together!

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are making everyone's heart beat with a lot of zingaat, thanks to their movie Dhadak. The film that paved their smooth entry into Bollywood is holding strong at the box office and the two newbies are enjoying their newfound fandom to the core. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by all, and well, even off the screen, they seem to have a very good connection. From movie dates to workout, these two spend a lot of time together.

A video of Janhvi and Ishaan training hard to get their respective hot bods has made to the internet. Though in the video it is just Ishaan who is sweating it out, Janhvi can be seen giving a company to the handsome lad. Watch it here:

Looks like these two have become inseparable already. Rumours of them being a couple have already got the gossip mills buzzing and going by the way they are spending time with each other, there definitely seems to be some spark.

But considering that they are a part of Bollywood now where nothing is constant, let's see how far their relationship goes.