WATCH: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor can zing on Zingaat even in their sleep!

And the moment arrives. The peppy, wild and raw number Zingaat from Sairat made everyone go crazy on the dance floor. Baarat, party or any gathering with friends, the song broke records and was a rage. Now, with Hindi remake Dhadak to be released soon, the makers are releasing the Hindi version of the song on Wednesday. And guess who can groove to the tunes of it even in their sleep? None other than Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Khatter, the Madhukar and Parthavi of Dhadak, who are making their debut with this raw and emotional love story.

Just in case you were doubting the statement, here’s the proof.

We don’t know about you, but the beats are surely making us go Zingaat and we just cannot wait for the full version to be out on Wednesday.

The song has been choreographed by none other than Farah Khan and given the lady’s record, we can definitely expect some explosive moves. We are already aping the dab move for it, courtesy the trailer. *wink*

So are you ready to go zing on Zingaat, like these two?

Dhadak will be making hearts beat on July 20. Quite a test for the newbies.