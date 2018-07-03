WATCH: It's a MAGICAL evening for Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar and more

After the stupendously successful Dangal, Aamir Khan is bringing a pirate drama straight from the independence struggle, to our screens, Thugs Of Hindostan. And before he creates magic on screen, he hosted a magical party at his residence, on Monday night. The guest list included TOH co-star Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sachin Tendulkar, Varun Dhawan and more. To top it all, magician Magic Singh had been invited to enthrall all. We came across the stories posted by Fatima and one can see how the stars were stumped by Magic's antics.

Wowzie! This is surely amazing, isn't it? We particularly like how the stars are totally mesmerised by the sorcery that's transpiring in front of them. This was quite one star-studded dinner party and Mr. Perfectionist surely was the perfect host.

Thugs Of Hindostan is based on the book Confessions of a Thug written by Richard Bentley, and revolves around the Thugee cult in India. It covers the early 18th century period. From the grandeur that we heard Aamir has brought for the sets and the look that he and the other stars have been carrying, we have no doubts that the movie is going to be one impressive piece of cinema. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.