Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts those mean moves, but why is she nervous? Find out!

Jacqueline Fernandez can pretty much provide tutorials on fitness and dance because every single time we see her working out or dancing, we can’t help but be amazed! The actress has time and again given us some of the best dance numbers like Beat Pe Booty, the reprised version of Ek Do Teen, Jumme Ki Raat and so on.

Now, the actress is all set to shake a leg at the Da-Bangg tour. And, she shared a video from her grand rehearsals for the same. Check it out here:

What gave her the jitters was that she wasn’t performing in front of a live audience here, but in front of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul. She was extremely nervous and before the act started, she had a glass of water.

Well, we think she is a fab dancer and she just nailed it here as well. She danced to the popular song ‘Pyaar Na Mile’ from her movie Kick which starred her opposite Salman Khan.

On the work front, she will be seen in ‘Race 3’ which also stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem and will be releasing on June 15. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s ‘Drive’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.