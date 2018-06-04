WATCH: Jacqueline Fernandez is having the time of her life on Race 3 sets

Race 3 has created quite a stir with its trailers and songs. Love it or hate it, one surely cannot ignore this instalment of Race which comes with the quintessential Salman Khan flavour. The buzz on the movie is high, and so is Jacqueline Fernandez who seems to be having quite a lot of fun when it comes to being on the sets.

Check out the latest video involving Jacqueline, her stunt double, and a helicopter.

Black Hawk 🖤 #race3 #race3thiseid #abudhabi @beingsalmankhan @remodsouza @tips @skfilmsofficial A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jun 4, 2018 at 1:58am PDT

Well, Jacqueline’s always high on life and one of the very few stars who are always warm and smiling, no matter what. Recently, the actress had got hurt during the IPL performance, but her Instagram stories were still full of her jovial and smiling self. That’s the way to be, don’t you think?

The Race franchise has always been known for its thrill factor and the twisty suspense. With Saif’s exit from the team and Salman’s entry, one will have to see as to what novelty the superstar’s presence would bring to the franchise. Race 3 also marks the comeback of Bobby Deol and stars Anil Kapoor, Daisy Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and more.