Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's first media interaction about mom Sridevi

In February this year, we lost our very own Miss Hawa Hawai, Sridevi. Her demise shocked every one of us and till date it is hard to believe that the actress is no more with us. Last year, Sridevi made her big screen comeback with the film ‘MOM’ after a gap of around five years. It was her 300th film and as expected the film did well at the box office and had also received thumbs up from the critics.

Sridevi’s legacy will be taken forward by her daughter Janhvi Kapoor who will be making her big screen debut this year with the film ‘Dhadak’. Well, we have spotted Janhvi at many events and she regularly gets clicked by paparazzi outside her gym. But, for the first time Janhvi interacted with the media when she was in Delhi with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor to receive the National Award on behalf of her mom.

Janhvi’s first ever media interaction was about her mom Sridevi. She stated, “Both of us (she and Khushi) want to thank the jury for recognizing the hard work, perseverance and dedication that my mother had point into this role. It was very special to her and we are very happy that she is being appreciated for the film.” She was even prodded by her father to thank the Government of India.

Boney Kapoor also spoke about her wife being awarded posthumously. He said, “When we came to know about it (Sridevi winning a National Award), we felt very proud. But, at the same time we have been missing her since she has left us and we feel if she had been here she would have been proud to receive this honour. I must thank jury, thank the Government of India, the ministry for recognizing her work. She worked for almost 50 years and has done almost about 300 films, perhaps it was not in destiny to receive this honour, that’s why we are here to receive it on her behalf.”

Talking about his daughters missing Sridevi, Boney Kapoor said, “Every minute, every second they miss their mom. I miss her every second too, but we cannot fight with destiny and accept the reality and move on. I am doing my best to play the role of mom and father both.”

Talking further about Janhvi’s debut, Boney said, “I just want to say that people who have loved Sridevi, they should also love my kids. Janhvi, Khushi, my son Arjun, Anshula, we all are together, and audiences who enjoyed Sridevi’s work they should also support my children.”