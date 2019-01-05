Watch: Karan Johar alphabet recital is stylish and expensive, just like him

Karan Johar is not just a Bollywood producer/director in our country. He is one of thos rare B-town personality who is multi-talented and can don many hats in one go. Apart from being in the filmkaing business for more than two decades, Karan has also ventured into acting (yes he can act aswell) hosting shows, radio jockeying and 100 other things. When we talk about KJo, we can always expect something out of the box from the Dharma Productions headhoncho and want’s his kids too follow the same.

Over the years we as kids were taught ABCD and so on for us it was always A for Apple, B for Ball, C for Cat but for the Ae Dil hai mushkil Hai director, it’s different. On Neha Dhupia’s chat show the director read out A-Z alphabets and named all the known brands from round the globe. In a video uploaded by Neha Dhupia, Karan can be seen naming all the brands in the alphabetical order and we can see a shocked Neha and her expression says it all. In the end Karan also reveals that he will also teach his kids the same ABCD when they grow up. Here have a look at the video.

The most important part of the video is when Karan jokingly states that he will teach his kids the same ABCD and we are sure only you can afford it. And looking at his kids’ clothing collection, it won’t be wrong to say that KJo has already started grooming them quite well.

Karan to be honest, most of us were not even aware that there are these many brands present in the market. But now thanks to you, the girls now know the brands which they were unaware off and now this coming valentines, they have something new to explore.