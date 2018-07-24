Watch: Karan Johar captures the most beautiful play-date, featuring his toddlers and Taimur Ali Khan

Star kids are no less an internet sensation than their parents are, we tell you. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little son Taimur Ali Khan is growing up to be such a camera-friendly boy! Similar will be the case with Karan's Johar's twins Yash and Roohi. Hence, when their play-date was being captured, they didn't mind at all.

Here, check the video below.

PLAY DATE!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

Isn't that super adorable? These three kids gel absolutely well with each other. Remember them snuggling up to each other at Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday?

We'd have a hard time picking the cutest one here!

This friendship delights us in particular. For those uninitiated, Karan and Kareena who have been close friends for many years now, had a tiff in between. When approached for Kal Ho Naa Ho first, she also asked for a whopping number which upset Karan and the role went to Preity Zinta instead.

The parents are back to being friends. There's no way the children couldn't be!