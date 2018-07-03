WATCH: Karan Johar turns paparazzi for Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan and it’s hilarious

Karan Johar is a multi-talented persona. He is not just a maverick filmmaker and a producer backing good films, he is also a good orator, a host with a wacky sense of humour, a friend, a philosopher and this time, he donned a new hat. He turned paparazzi for his protégé, his favourite student Varun Dhawan. Well, Varun Dhawan found himself lounging at Karan’s production house, Dharma and the filmmaker turned paparazzi as he asked Varun about his upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. He even quizzed Dhadak director, Shashank Khaitaan who was hanging along with them.

Lounging at #dharma @varundvn @shashankkhaitan A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 3, 2018 at 4:15am PDT

Varun is seen wearing a monkey cap, sitting in a hoodie as Karan questions him as to what is written on the back of his tee, but a reluctant Varun wouldn’t reveal it to the world. So, Karan asks his followers to stay tuned until Varun is ready. It seems like they have something interesting to share about his upcoming release Sui Dhaaga which also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

Speaking of Shashank Khaitaan’s Dhadak that releases on July 20 this year, the movie is produced by Johar himself and marks the big screen debut of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor opposite Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter.