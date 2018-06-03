WATCH: Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s screaming match is super cute

Karan Johar has two adorable kids, Yash and Roohi. The filmmaker turned a father last year through surrogacy, and since then he has been sharing cute pictures and videos of his kids on the social media. While many celebs prefer to keep their kids away from the paparazzi and the social media buzz, Karan has surely taken the opposite route. Recently, the filmmaker has posted a super cute video of his kids in which Yash and Roohi are having a screaming match.

Screaming match!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

Isn’t this video adorable?

The filmmaker keeps on posting pictures and videos of his kids, and those surely brighten up our days. We can’t get enough of Yash and Roohi.

Namesakes in one frame! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 29, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

In February this year, Karan celebrated the first birthday of his kids and had posted a very sweet birthday message for them on Instagram. The birthday bash was attended by many B-Town celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and others. Here are some pictures from the bash:

#girlssquadgoals A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 7, 2018 at 10:20pm PST

Karan is not the only celeb who has used surrogacy to turn a parents. Bollywood celebs like Tusshar Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others too have gone through the surrogacy way to have kids.

Well, as long as happiness comes there way, we are simply joyous for their parenthood.