WATCH! Kareena Kapoor is an ethereal bride in the last-scene rehearsal of Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding has been making ample noise ever since the trailer of the movie hit the screens. Four friends discussing s*x, love, friendship and cussing like it’s a regular affair, is not something our Bharatiya sanskriti is used to. Soon enough, the hornet’s nest was kicked and the movie was bashed left, right and centre for being too bold. Anyway, now it has hit the theatres and the movie is surely creating some noise at the box office.

Meanwhile, we came across this beautiful video on social media. This is from the last scene rehearsals of the movie, and even though it is kind of a spoiler that we don’t like knowing, but we can’t help but be mesmerised by it. Take a look at Kareena as a bride.

Friends, bringing their Veere to the mandap, to marry the love of her life; this is the most beautiful feeling in the world, isn’t it?

We love the outfits donned by all the Veeres, be it Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker or Shikha Talsania, but when it comes to Kareena, the bride, we are at loss for words. She is looking so serene in white, adorned with flowers and their simple aura that one just can’t help but stare.

The film hit the screens on June 1.