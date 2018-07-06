WATCH: Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will make you crave for a dessert

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently on a holiday in London. The sisters are unwinding on epic proportions and are giving us some serious holiday goals. Karisma has been using her Instagram to share pictures and videos of their destination and give us a good tour of the city. We must say that they are having a great time. Well, recently the Raja Hindustani actress posted a boomerang video of herself with sister Kareena. The two Kapoor sisters are seen digging into a dessert and we’re having cravings now.

Karisma and Kareena are known to be fitness freaks and watch their figure quite closely. So before having the desert, the sisters were wondering if indulging is a good idea or no. Karisma took to her Insta stories to ask her fans to help them make a decision. But, it looks like they couldn’t control.

We’re of the opinion that anytime is a good time to indulge in a rich dessert. But in the case of Kareena, we think she deserves it. The actress made a comeback this year after Taimur’s birth with the film Veere Di Wedding. The movie enjoyed a bumper opening at the box office and even went on to become a super hit. Kareena’s performance was highly praised and her post-pregnancy weight loss surely become the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, Karisma has been away from the big screen for quite a sometime now. Her last film was 2012 release Dangerous Ishhq. But, her fans will get to see her on the big screen this year in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. The actress has a cameo in the film. While we wait for the sisters to begin work again, we’re going to sit back and enjoy our dessert. The same one they made us crave for.