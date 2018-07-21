Watch: Karwaan actor Irrfan Khan is at his zealous best in this behind-the-scenes video

Irrfan Khan will be next seen lighting up the screen in the film, Karwaan. Not only him, the road movie will also see Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan, who is making his Hindi film debut with this one. The first trailer of the movie generated positive buzz, owing largely to Irrfan’s endearing act as the character Shaukat. And now to tease the fans, the makers have released a video where we can see how Irrfan perfectly blending into the skin of his character. Seems like he is just as funny and quirky on the sets as his character is on screen.

It is so very heartwarming to see Irrfan shoot for his scenes looking so energetic. The actor is currently in London undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour. We hope he bounces back from his health crisis.

Akarsh Khurrana, director of Karwaan, is all praise for the actor. He has said, “Irrfan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. I was in awe for the first few days. But then I realised that he is very accessible and normal. He seemed to be happy with the way things were going,” the director said in a statement. He said what he liked the most about Irrfan is that he has a process and does his homework.