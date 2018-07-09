Watch: Katrina Kaif adds Swag Se Swagat flavour to the Happy Birthday song!

Katrina Kaif is one hell of a dancer and there is no denying the fact. The lady can groove with her curves moving to the tunes, and boy, she can make anyone go crazy with those hypnotising steps. Kamli, Chikni Chameli, or even Sheila Ki Jawaani, Katrina has the perfect moves. And guess what, the lady just made a normal Happy Birthday anthem hot with her swag and we have proof!

Katrina is currently on the Da-Bangg Tour, and it happened to be the birthday of Daniel Bauer, her favourite makeup artist. Kat surely gave him a birthday wish in her own quintessential style and it’s one he’s not likely to forget.

This is not the first time Daniel got some lessons in dancing first hand from Kat. She has made him groove to a number of her songs including Tere Mast Mast Do Nain. And how the man blushed.

She is simply gorgeous, isn't she? It has been some time since we saw Katrina's killer moves in a dance number. The last one was Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai. Her next is Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. Will we get to see her dancing skills in either or both? Let's wait for a glimpse of either movie to know for sure. We are surely waiting with bated breath.

As for the traditional Happy Birthday song, we'll never be able to sing the song in the old innocent light again. *winks*