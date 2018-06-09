WATCH: Katrina Kaif is FIRE personified as she practices for the Da-Bangg Tour

Katrina Kaif is a terrific dancer and her performances in dance numbers over the years have proved it right. Now, the actress is super kicked about her performance at Da-Bangg Tour. She has started prepping up for the same.

Kat shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen burning the dance floor amidst background dancers. She dances to the reloaded version of Sheila Ki Jawaani from Tees Maar Khan and her moves are to die for. Check out her video here:

Looking at her dance moves, we are doubly excited to see her take to the floor at the concert. Speaking of Da-Bangg Reloaded tour, reports suggest that Kat is being paid a whopping amount of around Rs 12 crore for her performance. The tour will also see performances by Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhudheva, Maniesh Paul and Guru Randhawa.

On the professional front, Katrina is one happy person. The leggy lass will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan next which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Zero which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in it and will hit the screens this year on Christmas.