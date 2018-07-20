Watch: Khushi Kapoor dances on sister Janhvi Kapoor’s Zingaat and we approve

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak. The movie will be releasing on July 20, 2018, and her family is surely super excited for the film. Cousin Sonam Kapoor can’t stop praising the movie and even brother Arjun Kapoor has been promoting the film on the social media. And now, Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor has stepped in to promote the movie.

We came across a video in which Khushi is travelling in a car and is seen dancing on the Hindi remake of Zingaat, which features in Dhadak, an adaptation of Marathi blockbuster, Sairat. She is seen doing the hook step from the song. Well, it is clear that Khushi is damn excited she for her sister’s movie. We wonder if Khushi will also follow the footsteps of her sister and enter Bollywood.

A few days ago, while talking to ANI Janhvi had revealed that Sridevi never wanted her to be an actress, but was relaxed about Janhvi entering Bollywood. Janhvi had said, "She (Sridevi) never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn't thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense.”

Produced by Karan Johar, Dhadak also stars Ishaan Khatter. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan.