WATCH: Madhur Bhandarkar shares a nostalgic video of Kishore Kumar singing

Bollywood and songs are a sangam of the inevitable. Together, they create magic, and the same was even more potent in the golden times, when we had singers like Kishore Kumar and Mohd. Rafi. And it’s indeed a treat for the musical hearts when a rare video surfaces. And that’s exactly what happened when we came across a rare video of Kishore da singing, when Madhur Bhandarkar shared it.

The eminent director took to his Twitter account and shared a rare video of Kishore Kumar’s iconic song ‘Milte hai dil yahan’ from the 1971 release Sharmeelee. Have a look.

Kishore Kumar live at BBC in 1972..

Never seen such clear live video of KishoreDa 🙏 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/skhSvijfDJ — MADHUR BHANDARKAR (@MadhurFanClub) July 4, 2018

Kishore da lent his voice to the likes of Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and others. Some of the best songs by the legendary singer are “O mere dil ke chain”, “Chala jata hu kisi ke dhun me”, “Mere saamne wali khidki mein”, “Pyaar deewana hota hai”, “Zindagi ek safar, hai suhana safar” and many more. His voice was such, that the compositions are a hit even with today’s generation.

We surely miss the perfect all-rounder of Bollywood, who donned the hats of an actor, singer, director, composer, lyricist, screenwriter and what not in his career, only to leave us with a box full of memories.