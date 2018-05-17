WATCH: Madhuri Dixit is all set to make us go ‘Dance Deewane’ with this new TV show

Madhuri Dixit is the quintessential queen of dance and beauty and there is no denying the fact. And now, she is all set to make us go ‘Dance Deewane’. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, it is the name of a new dance reality show which is going to be aired on Colors TV. And now, we have the quirky promo of the same. Watch it here.

Well, weren’t you excited to go join the ‘Galti Se Mistake’ as well? What makes ‘Dance Deewane’ different is the fact that it is not just any ordinary reality dance show. Instead, it is interesting in the way that it will bring three generations together on the same platform, defying the stereotype that only young can exude energetic moves.

Talking about the show, Madhuri had opened up in an interview. She had said, “Colors and I have always shared a very successful relationship and I am super excited to be a part of their unique new reality show – Dance Deewane. The USP of this show is that it celebrates the passion of dance across age groups, giving 3 generations of India a common platform to perform on. While talent will always shine through, we are hoping to see the ‘deewangi’ (madness) for dance in our contestants, ranging from children to adults that is the biggest differentiator of our show. For me, dancing is a passion and a very important part of who I am; therefore, I’m eagerly waiting for the show to begin so that we can discover India’s true Dance Deewane.”

Well, we are definitely waiting for this one. On movies front, Madhuri is making her Marathi debut with a heart-warming movie ‘Bucket List’, the promo of which is already receiving rave reviews. She will also be seen on the big screen in Total Dhamaal and Dharma Production's magnum opus Kalank.