Watch: Rajkumar Hirani finally addresses the Sanju issue

First published: July 25, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Updated: July 25, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor as Bollywood’s Baba did hit the ball right out of the park when it comes to the box office. It has managed to make Rs 333 crore in India till now thereby emerging as the highest grosser of the first half of 2018. A major set of people loved the film, while some were disappointed with the fact that many important chapters from Dutt’s life were missing. They thought that the film had whitewashed some aspects of Dutt’s life. The controversial star has denied it completely, the director though has stayed away from a post-release comment. In.com and other media houses tried relentlessly for a reaction which didn’t come. So we engineered one for ourselves. Here’s the comment he never gave us:

Oh! And by the way, here's the original recorded video to promote Chumbak.

