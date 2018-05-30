home/ entertainment/ bollywood
WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma can't keep calm for the Sanju trailer!

First published: May 29, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Updated: May 29, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Less than 24 hours are left for the trailer launch of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, and we just cannot keep calm. However, looks like we are not the only ones who are excited for the same. A fan club posted a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma who are pretty quipped themselves about the trailer launch.

Here it is.

1 day to go !!!! Can't wait for #sanjutrailer 💕💕💕 . . . @anushkasharma . . . #anushkasharma#rambirkapoor#sanjumovie#ranushka

A post shared by Virushka_fever_💖 (@virushka_fever_) on

Just today, Rajkumar Hirani launched another poster from the movie, featuring Anushka Sharma and challenging the viewers to guess what character she is playing in the movie. While reports suggest that she will either be playing a journalist or a lawyer, there is no confirmation on the same.

And here is my dear friend Anushka. It’s a special appearance....but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?....Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch. @AnushkaSharma #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi

A post shared by Rajkumar Hirani (@hirani.rajkumar) on

The makers have been constantly releasing posters every few days, for the past one month, raising the curiosity level to the tee. The teaser of the movie already made the expectations tear the rooftop as Ranbir Kapoor entered the screen looking a replica of Sanjay Dutt.

A still from #Sanju's crazy romantic love life! #SanjuTrailer out in 5 days on May 30th. #RanbirKapoor #VVCFilms @foxstarhindi @sonamkahuja

A post shared by Rajkumar Hirani (@hirani.rajkumar) on

Well, let’s wait for the trailer to unfold now, shall we?

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie will hit the screens on June 30. It stars an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and more.

