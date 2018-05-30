WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma can't keep calm for the Sanju trailer!

Less than 24 hours are left for the trailer launch of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, and we just cannot keep calm. However, looks like we are not the only ones who are excited for the same. A fan club posted a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma who are pretty quipped themselves about the trailer launch.

Here it is.

Just today, Rajkumar Hirani launched another poster from the movie, featuring Anushka Sharma and challenging the viewers to guess what character she is playing in the movie. While reports suggest that she will either be playing a journalist or a lawyer, there is no confirmation on the same.

The makers have been constantly releasing posters every few days, for the past one month, raising the curiosity level to the tee. The teaser of the movie already made the expectations tear the rooftop as Ranbir Kapoor entered the screen looking a replica of Sanjay Dutt.

Well, let’s wait for the trailer to unfold now, shall we?

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie will hit the screens on June 30. It stars an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and more.