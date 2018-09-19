Watch: Ranbir Kapoor royally snubbed Karan Johar!

Nobody in the industry dares to snub Karan Johar. The ace filmmaker stands as one of the biggest filmmakers in the industry and it’s clear that everyone wants to be in his good books. But the only one who dared to mess with KJo is our very bratty Ranbir Kapoor! Here’s how Kjo was snubbed royally by RK!

Karan Johar took to his Instagram to put up a video story where he is seen strolling on the streets of Bulgaria along with Ranbir. The filmmaker, who was in a jovial mood, created a fan-met-star moment when he is heard saying, “Hey, is that Ranbir?” with RK’s back profile in the frame. The latter then puts his hand on Karan’s camera and shoves him away. Looks like the duo is having too much of fun in between shoot.

Ranbir and Karan, who collaborated for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last, are currently working on their upcoming film Brahmastra and are spending a lot of time together. This fantasy adventure drama also stars Alia Bhatt and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It’s slated to hit the screens on August 15. 2019.