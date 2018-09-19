image
Wednesday, September 19th 2018
English
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor royally snubbed Karan Johar!

Bollywood

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor royally snubbed Karan Johar!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 19 2018, 2.45 pm
back
Ae Dil Hai MushkilAlia BhattAyan MukerjiBollywoodbrahmastraEntertainmentkaran joharKJoRanbir Kapoor
nextSunny days for Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan
ALSO READ

Alia Bhatt singing Ranbir Kapoor’s song is sending fans into a tizzy!

Apart from Aishwarya, here's another thing that's common between Fanney Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Karan Johar rubbishes reports of casting Ranveer Singh in his next