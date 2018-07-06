WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Sanjay Dutt will fire and inspire the fighter in you!

One person is receiving all the love and accolades for Sanju is Ranbir Kapoor emulated the character so perfectly that everyone was stumped, from the audience to the fraternity. But he was not the only one who worked hard to bring Dutt alive on screen. It was an array of artists who poured their talent on Ranbir's face, and after multiple trial and errors, Ranbir Kapoor became Sanjay Dutt.

The makers have released a video which shows all the hard work put into achieving the look. From Ranbir transforming his body, to artists transforming his face, this video will truly inspire you.

It also brings to fore a very interesting facet of Ranbir. The one where he says that he detests gyms, just that it is an occupational hazard. We feel you Ranbir. Work often makes us do stuff we don't want to, but then we love our crafts so much, don't we?

Ranbir is now busy with the shoot of Brahmastra, his next with Ayan Mukerji with whom he has given hits like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He recently opened up on the movie like never before, and gave us quite an interesting peek into what to expect. You can read more about it here. Not only Brahmastra, Ranbir's this interview told us a lot, including his political views, and even on his much-hyped link-up with Alia Bhatt.

The lad is surely on a roll.