WATCH: Ranveer Singh breaking into a gig mid-flight leaves Rohit Shetty worried

He is an enthu-cutlet whose energy rubs on to each and every individual he meets. Ranveer Singh is simply fabulous. And we are not at all surprised to see him breaking into a little dance while on the plane, just to entertain the crowd!

A video of him dancing with passengers has surfaced on the internet.

He recently came back to Mumbai from Hyderabad after completing the first schedule of Simmba. On route, he had some fun with the passengers and danced his heart out, thousands of feet above the ground. While the passengers were more than happy to see their favourite star live, one man seemed to be worried. It was none other than Ranveer’s Simmba director Rohit Shetty who was rather anxious. Jokingly though, we can hear Rohit asking a passenger, "Are you getting disturbed? You won't put a case on us?"

Don't miss out on Ranveer's reaction to this.

Watch the video below.

This is something only Ranveer can pull off, no?

Talking about Simmba, it also stars Sara Ali Khan. Her character has been kept under cover but the makers have unveiled Ranveer's look from the film. He will be seen in the role of a cop who kind of reminds us of our very own Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan, the Dabangg cop.