Abhishek Singh August 04 2019, 12.36 pm August 04 2019, 12.36 pm

Ranveer Singh is unarguably one of the biggest stars of the current generation. With just 8 years in the business and back to back hits, he has positioned himself as one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. Not just India, the Padmaavat star enjoys a massive fan following globally and recently we got to see a glimpse of it. A number of fans turned out in good number just to have a glimpse of Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer started 2019 with a bang as the Zoya Akhtar directed Gully Boy rocked the box office. The actor then started the preparations for his much-awaited film '83 and is currently in London gearing up for the film. He recently stepped outdoors for his ad shoot and as the news of Ranveer's presence in the vicinity broke, a lot of fans turned up to have a glimpse of the actor. The said incident happened in London's Southall region which has a good number of Southeast Asians, especially Indians residing there.

“Ranveer's presence created a crowd frenzy when he went there to shoot for an ad. The entire neighbourhood came out on the street to catch a glimpse of Ranveer. The production had made elaborate security plans but they couldn’t anticipate the sheer numbers in which people descended on the location to see Ranveer live and in action,” revealed a source.

We all are well aware of how fans behave when they have their favourite actor with them. The same happened with Ranveer as well but the actor handled the situation well. "As a result, the creative team decided to incorporate the crowd in the ad as well. Ranveer was super calm in spite of the pandemonium, spreading his usual charm and cheer amongst the locals who came in hordes to see him. Very few actors have the ability to handle crowds the way Ranveer does!” said the source.

“He was seen ensuring that women, children and the elderly don’t get pushed around in the chaos. He was seen telling the security to ensure that they ensure the safety of them. The security ensured that they took care of everyone and the shoot happened smoothly!” the source added.

Well, we can only imagine the situation and we wonder how Ranveer managed to keep it under control.