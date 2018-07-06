Watch- Ranveer Singh sings happy birthday to himself, then raps for us in Gully style

Ranveer Singh celebrates his 33rd birthday on Friday. Trust us when we tell you that the internet is bestowing all its love on him. The actor is presently shooting for Simmba in Hyderabad. His loving crew decided to surprise him with a cake and firecrackers. Great gesture. But ever been at a situation when someone wants to celebrate your birthday but forgets the Happy Birthday song? Right here!

Rohan Banavar, one of Ranveer's team members, might want to preserve this hilarious video for the rest of his life. Here, Ranveer is seen singing birthday wishes to himself and claims that his fellow friend doesn't know that song!

And we hope you didn't miss that rap in the end!

Simmba features Ranveer as a cop. His look is in much resemblance with Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey avatar from Dabangg. We wonder if their characteristics would be similar too. For Gully Boy, on the other hand, he will hopefully sing and rap!