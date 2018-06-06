WATCH: Ranveer Singh’s Simmba look is here and all we can see is a Junior Chulbul Pandey

Rohit Shetty created a massive stir when he announced that he would be making a picture with Ranveer Singh in the lead. With Rohit being the master of action that resonates with the masses, and Ranveer being a ball of energy he is, we are convinced this is set to be sheer thrill. Well, the poster of Simmba, the movie, certainly proved that. It was crackling, to say the least. Now, we have picture straight from the sets as the Simmba journey begins. And we can’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Ranveer’s Simmba and Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg!

We also have a video from the sets where Simmba aka Ranveer can be seen doing a Singham act, and we can also see the funnier side of Sara Ali Khan.

Take a look.

It looks like Salman’s kid from Dabangg has grown up and become Simmba. The same look, same moustache, the same glares, coupled with Ranveer’s madness and a similar Dabbangiyat.

We can also see Sara Ali Khan and we must say that she paints a pretty picture. It would be interesting to see her chemistry with Ranveer Singh and whether she would be able to match up to the energy quotient, for Junior Pandey surely looks high on donning the uniform.

Well, well. We wonder what Salman Khan would say to this uncanny resemblance. Or is there more than meets the eye, as far as Simmba and Ranveer’s character in the movie is concerned? Let’s wait for it.