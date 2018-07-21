Watch: Saansein from Karwaan is a soulful track with a surprise cameo

Three different people from different walks of life come together for a journey of a lifetime. Many miles into the country side, meaningfulness takes over eccentricity and they find their respective purpose. That in a nutshell is what Karwaan's new track is all about. It features lead stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salman and Mithila Parkar. Kriti Kharbanda plays a surprise cameo to join this journey.

Debutant Prateek Kuhad has written, composed and sung the track and says it is rather a situational song. "I read the script and Akarsh told me that these songs were going to come at a certain point in the film so I wrote them based on the situation and the vibe of the character. I took a couple of days to go through the script to understand the characters and where they were coming from." he earlier mentioned.

Karwaan revolves around a road trip across South India that results in lasting changes. Some new relationships are born, some strangers strike a chord, some feelings find a home. The trailer and songs point to a heart-warming story.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, fans can jump in on this journey on 30th of August.