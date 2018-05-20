WATCH: Salman Khan as Race 3 director and Anil Kapoor as his cameraman in this quirky BTS video

The first two installments of the Race franchise were full of twists and turns. The third installment, Race 3 will also follow suit. The makers of the soon to be released film, shared a quirky behind the scenes video where Salman turns the director of the film with Anil Kapoor as his cameraman and Jacqueline as the stunt lady. The video is surely in sync with the idea of the movie - Don't believe anything you see in Race 3.

The video starts with the beautiful Jacqueline taking us to the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi. The stunt lady is seen preparing to get into the chopper. Salman as the not so happy director is seen getting the team ready for the shot. Anil Kapoor can be seen as the dedicated cameraman who is trying his best to get the right shot. Daisy Shah dons the hat of the art director, while Saqib Saleem is the light man and Bobby Deol is the costume dada. The team is seen getting ready for the shot.

And then finally, Jacqueline introduces the star of the film, Remo D'Souza. And he reminds the audience, "Don't trust anything you see in Race 3".

Jacqueline had earlier said in a press statement “It’s such an exciting feeling to be a part of a franchise you have been a part of before, because it just keeps getting bigger and better. So this is really exciting.”

The trailer of the film was released a few days back.

The film is slated to hit the screens on June 15.