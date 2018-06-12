Watch: Salman Khan reveals he once defecated near a gutter and it will make you go LOL

Celebrities are as human as us, so their problems are also pretty human and normal. Just the way, we go through our share of health hiccups and awkward situations, they too go through them.

However, unlike us, their life is more interesting thanks to their starry status. Now, superstar Salman Khan who enjoys a humongous fan following spoke about an embarrassing situation that will make you laugh hard.

The actor who is back as the host of the latest season of reality series Dus Ka Dum, revealed about his loosies moment in a recent episode. His Race 3 co-stars like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem came as special guests on the show. As they started playing, an embarrassing question regarding toilet pressures in public had them laughing.

That’s when Salman revealed about his incident which occurred during the shoot of a movie when he had an upset stomach and couldn’t control so had to relieve himself near a gutter. Thankfully, it was late in the night and nobody saw so he was saved. His confession had his co-stars burst into peals of laughter. Watch the video here:

This reminds us of Karan Johar’s confession about his uncomfortable loosies experience. Not so long ago, Karan revealed in an interview that during the shooting of Sooraj Hua Madham track in Egypt, one fine day, he got loosies and it was so terrible that he couldn’t afford to go till the vanity van which was about 2 kilometres away. So, he relieved himself behind some limestone structures and the embarrassing part was that another person also doing the same thing caught him in the act.

So you see, our celebs too can’t escape nature’s call and have faced similar situations like any normal human being.