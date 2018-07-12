WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor is having some true fun in Germany

Nothing like a fam-jam, really! Shraddha Kapoor is off to Germany with dad Shakti Kapoor, brother Siddhanth Kapoor and mother Shivangi Kolhapuri. Meanwhile, Siddhanth recently also celebrated his 34th birthday. No celebration could be better than a tour with the dearest ones.

The actress' Instagram updates are a testimony of how much fun she is having! For example, THIS video taken by her daddy darling! Looks like they had hit a pub for chilling out.

Yay!

Looks like it is going to be a fun-filled trip!

It's been some time since Shraddha's last film Haseena Parkar released. She recently appeared in a music video alongside Varun Dhawan. Apart from that, the Half Girlfriend also has Saina Nehwal's biopic in her kitty.

But before that, let us chill for a bit!