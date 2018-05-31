WATCH: Sushmita Sen’s video message on daughter Renee’s Class 12 results is beautiful

We all know that Sushmita Sen is a mother of two beautiful daughters, Renee and Alisah. She has adopted both the girls, and is bringing up her daughters wonderfully. Well, Renee is a big girl now and has passed her 12th standard with flying colours. An emotional Sushmita posted a beautiful video of Renee and her growing years, along with a heartfelt message.

The post gives out all the feelings that Sushmita is going through. Check it here:

Isn’t it adorable?

Sushmita has not just been a mother to her kids but she is also a friend for them and her Instagram posts with her daughters prove it.

#happiness 😄❤️✈️ Dugga Dugga!!!!💋 A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on May 26, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

Sushmita is one fit actress who can give younger ones a run for their money, even at the age of 42. She truly is a Miss Universe with utmost poise and grace. Her fitness fad has obviously passed on to her daughters as well and she keeps updating us on the same.

Though she has been away from the big screen from quite a long time, Sushmita has been making her presence felt with her Instagram posts, ramp walks and events. However, we hope that she soon makes her big screen comeback.

A couple of months ago, at an event, the actress had stated, “I have many things to do. I have to do a film with which I can take a bow. I would like to give back all the love. I owe it to the people who love me. It doesn't matter if they are five or five thousand. I have to do a film for them and make sure that it's a huge hit. I'm taking my time but I'll do it."

Congratulations Renee! May you overcome all the obstacles and make your mother prouder with each of your achievements.