Watch: Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu and Nisha Weber enjoy a friend’s birthday bash

We won’t be wrong if we say that nowadays more than the Bollywood stars we are keen on checking out pictures of their kids. Our day feels incomplete if we have not seen a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from Taimur, there are many other cute star kids who brighten up our day with pictures like Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu, Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha Weber among others. Recently, these star kids came under one roof and gave us an adorable treat.

Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu, Nisha Weber, Laksshya Kapoor and others recently attended their friend’s birthday bash. While we had got our hands on the pictures of them entering the bash, we recently came across a video in which we can see Taimur, Inaaya and Nisha enjoying the party. Well, our very own Taimur didn’t seem to be in a mood to dance, but mommy Kareena was surely trying to make his son dance. Dancing or not dancing, Taimur is always the show stealer.

This video surely makes us want to see some more pictures and videos of these kids together. While some of their parents are good friends, we won’t be surprised if in future these kids too become buddies.