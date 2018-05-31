WATCH: Taimur wants his best buddy Laksshya with him ALWAYS!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is a star already. Ever since he stepped into the world straight from inside mommy Kareena, he has been the apple of everyone’s eye. And why not? After all, the little one is a mix of Tagore and Pataudi genes, with a stylish dash of the Kapoors. He has to be special. And this time, we have a new video of the little one, in which he is all eyes for his best friend, little Laksshya, son of Tusshar Kapoor.

Here’s the adorable video, where we can see that Taimur just wants his buddy Laksshya to be with him, as he enters his new playschool. We can also see mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan accompanying him and sort of coaxing him to enter the school. But kids are kids, they are more concerned about playtime than playschool.

That’s so cute! Even though we are missing Taimur’s little ponytail, needless to say that those bulging cheeks are coming out nicely with this new haircut. *winks and kisses*

Kareena and Saif never refrain to talk about their little one at the interviews. From Saif marveling at his eugenics to Kareena wondering who does he look more like, we often get tidbits about the adorable little nawab. Well, we aren’t complaining.