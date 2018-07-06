Watch: This is how Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday on the sets of Simmba

2018 started on a good note for birthday boy Ranveer Singh. His last film Padmaavat is the highest earner of this year and his act as Allaudin Khilji is still being talked about. The actor is now shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba, a remake of Jr NTR's Telugu film Temper. So it's a working birthday for Ranveer this year, but that doesn't mean it will be without a celebration. Hence the cast and crew of Simmba got not one, but three cakes and a lot of fireworks to kickstart the actor’s 33rd year. And Ranveer deserves this grand celebration. A video of Ranveer cutting a cake and thanking everyone at the bash has made its way to social media.

Ranveer is having a great time professionally at the box office. As if scoring his first Rs 300 crore film with Padmaavat wasn’t enough, the actor also has a great line-up of films. He recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which pairs him opposite Alia Bhatt. Of course, he has Simmba and then he will soon start shooting for Kabir Khan's '83 in which he essays the role former Indian cricket captain, Kapil Dev. The film is based on India's World Cup win in 1983.

Wishing Ranveer a very happy birthday. Never change Ranveer. Be the goofball and continue with the quirkfest.