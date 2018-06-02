Watch: This old lady’s honest review of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ will make you go ROFL

The much-awaited not-so-chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding, has finally hit the theatres and has garnered mixed reviews from critics. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, the movie revolves around the life of four women of today’s generation and their antics at one of their BFFs (Veere‘s) wedding.

Supposedly, the portrayal of women in the movie has not gone down well with the aam-jaanta and that is one of the main reasons that the film is receiving a lot of flake. But then, as they say, audiences know it all, and so an honest review by an old lady on VDW has gone viral on social media which you should not miss. Here, watch out the video below:

Must say such heartfelt reviews are so needed at times. From talking about the kind of songs the movie serves to Swara Bhasker’s credibility in portraying a rich character, this old lady has a savage opinion on everything. But then if you thought that the aunty just has all things negative to say, wait…as she is honest and does praise Shikha and Sumeet for doing a FAB job.

And hey peeps, if you have a problem with the aunty being so opaque, then we have only one statement to make, go buy the ticket, watch the film and make your review!