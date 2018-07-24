Watch: This video of Maanayata Dutt singing hubby Sanjay Dutt’s song from Rocky is going viral

Maanayata Dutt keeps on sharing pictures of herself with her hubby Sanjay Dutt. And looking at them, all we can say is that they are madly in love with each other. Recently, Maanayata turned a year older and the actor posted a sweet message for his wifey on Instagram. And now, we came across a video in which Maanyata is singing a song from her hubby’s movie.

In the video, we can see that Maanayata is singing the track Kya Yehi Pyar Hai from Sanjay’s first film Rocky. Well, this video will surely make you go aww! And you can’t miss Sanjay’s loving expressions as his wife sings a song from his movie.

Sanjay is gearing up for the release of Saheb Biwi Aur Ganster 3 which is slated to release on July 27, 2018. The first two installments of the film had done quite well at the box office, so there are a lot of expectations from the third part too. Sanjay also has movies like Torbaaz, Prasthanam, Kalank and Panipat.