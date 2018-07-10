WATCH: Tiger Shroff's water boy act will even make the Mumbai Rains sweat!

When Tiger Shroff entered Bollywood, with his 'too clean-shaven' face and moves that could put even elastic to shame, we never thought that he could also be one in the run for the tag of HOT and HOW! Move forward to 2018, with that blushing stare, slight stubble, and that chiselled body, Tiger has turned into a dream for many. And he is doing nothing but proving us right with his latest videos. As Mumbai rains are bringing life to a standstill, Tiger Shroff's video will hold you still for a few beats, for sure.

My my! That slo-mo just made our breaths come out in a collective gasp. Tiger surely is raising the temperatures and how.

After smashing the box office with Baaghi 2, Tiger is now all set to don the skin of Rambo in his next, which is a remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name, starring Sylvester Stallone. He has Baaghi 3 too, which was announced courtesy of the phenomenal success of its predecessors.

If we get to see those abs again and again on the big screen, we really don't mind, even if the plots may well vary on the other side of logic. *wink*