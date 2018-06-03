WATCH: Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur are not pleased with Mumbai Rains

Last evening, the first shower of this year’s monsoons hit Mumbai and adjoining parts, cooling down the seething heat. While many were overjoyed with the sudden bout of cool, actors Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur were clearly not amused. Reason? The sudden showers brought the shooting of their film Kalank, to a standstill.

Varun along with his good friend and Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram and uploaded videos from the sets of the film where they don’t seem to be happy with the surprise shower. Here have a look.

Calling Karan Johar with a plea for help? Clearly the young stars are not humoured by the cool showers.

Talking about Kalank, the Karan Johar production and Abhishek Varman directorial stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, amongst others. The film will also have special appearances by Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani, and it slated to release on April 19 2019.

Kalank has already created quite a buzz as we will see Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit reuniting on the big screen, after a gap of almost two decades. Considering the history and alleged romantic alliance they shared, this is quite a coup. Plus, the fact that they are two talented actors who create a riot on screen together, we are definitely awaiting Kalank.

We hope the shoot resumes soon, for this is one of the most-awaited multi-starrers.