Watch: Varun Dhawan and Remo D’souza joins the none of your business clan and it’s funny

The much awaited trailer of Salman Khan-starrer 'Race 3' released a while back. The trailer was infused with some high octane action-packed sequences and garnered mixed review from the audience. But the biggest take away from the 'Race 3' trailer was Daisy Shah's dialogue; "Our business is our business. None of your business". Netizens have been having a blast over the Daisy Shah’s line. Earlier, her co-star in the film Jacqueline Fernandez also took a dig at the ‘Jai Ho’ actress.

Daisy’s particular business dialogue has spread like wildfire on the internet and looks like the director of the film, Remo along with the ‘Badlapur’ actor teased their fans with a funny video on the same. It so happened that Remo on his Instagram profile uploaded a video where he and Varun are imitating the dialogue and it is downright jocular.

Check out the video below:

#noneofyourbusiness @varundvn #race3 A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on May 24, 2018 at 3:37am PDT

Even Salman Khan jumped on the dialogue bandwagon and treated fans to his version of the Daisy Shah line from Race 3.

Looks like ‘Race 3’ is grabbing the limelight because of Daisy's business dialogue. Lastly, 'Race 3' also stars Anil Kapor Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts. Directed by Remo D'Souza the action flick is all set for an Eid release on June 15.